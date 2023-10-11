9 Mind Puzzling Movies You Shouldn’t Miss.
11 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Beautiful Mind- John Nash's, a mathematician’s life becomes a nightmare as he accepts secret work in cryptography
Inception- The strange duty of planting an idea into the head of a C.E.O. is handed to a thief who steals corporate secrets via dream-sharing technology.
A Tale of Two Sisters- A girl is reunited with her sister after spending time in a psychiatric hospital, but when she gets home, strange things start happening.
Memento- A short-term memory-impaired man tries to find the person who killed his wife.
Matrix- Neo, a computer hacker, is led to a dangerous underground by a stunning stranger, where he learns the horrifying truth.
The Butterfly Effect- Evan Treborn experiences blackouts during important occasions. As he ages, he discovers a way to access these memories.
The Shining- A family travels to a remote hotel for the winter where the father becomes violent under the influence of an evil spirit.
American Psycho- In order to keep his other psychopathic identity hidden, Patrick Bateman, a successful investment banking executive in New York City, indulges in more violent fantasies.
Jacob's Ladder- A Vietnam war veteran with a severe case of dissociative identity disorder searches for his past while grieving for his deceased child.
