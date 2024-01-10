9 Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024 According to IMDb
Devara Part 1- A thrilling adventure story takes place in coastal regions, detailing exciting and emotionally intense events throughout history. It also features the main character as a savior to the oppressed and a source of fear for wrongdoers.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- Two persons have different personalities and unconventional approaches, but they must work together to overcome their differences and transport the offenders to fairness in order to save the day.
Fighter- The best IAF pilots unite in the presence of impending threat to establish the Air Dragons. FIGHTER reveals their strong bond, unity, and confrontations, both within and outside.
Hanu Man- Anjanadri is a fictional location where the main character acquires the abilities of Hanuman and battles for the sake of Anjanadri.
Kalki 2898 AD- A contemporary manifestation of Vishnu, a Hindu deity, who is thought to have come down to the earth to safeguard the world from malevolent influences.
Kanguva- In 1678, a warrior succumbed to a disease, and in the present day, a girl conducts research on the illness that led to the warrior's death in 1678.
Welcome to the Jungle- Police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya have been assigned the responsibility of locating the infamous criminal Raj Solanki. The situation takes an unforeseen twist when Jay discovers that Raj has a significant impact on his life.
Singham Again- The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film is yet to reveal its plot.
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2- The battle rages on as Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh persist in their rivalry in this dramatic conclusion to the two-part action series.
