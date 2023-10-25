9 Most Popular Movies Of Kajol Devgan
25 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- Anjali was in love with her best friend Rahul during their college years, but he was interested in Tina. Years later, they somehow get back together.
Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha- Sanjana, determined to win back her fiance's affection, makes the decision to return to India, but fate has other plans for her.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham- The adopted elder son is banished by his father when he chooses to wed a middle-class woman. His young brother goes to find him.
Baazigar- A young guy with a grudge against a business tycoon seduces and murders his older daughter but the younger one suspects his ulterior motive.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge- Raj and Simran fall in love when Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth- Following the death of Governor Jaisingh Sinha, suspicion falls on his estranged son Sahil Sinha, who must prove his innocence.
My Name is Khan- An Asperger's-afflicted Indian Muslim who accepts a challenge to meet with the president of the United States and travels across the country.
Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya- Suraj decides to seek Vishal's approval for Muskaan's marriage when Vishal objects to their relationship.
Dushman- A woman sets out to track out the person who killed and raped her twin sister.
