9 Most Prominent Religious Places In The World
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Hindu god Shiva is worshiped at the most prestigious Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, India.
Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran is the most important church in the faith and the home of the pope, who serves as the Bishop of Rome.
Many people view the Ise Grand Shrine as the most important place in the religion. It was built in honour of Amaterasu, the sun goddess.
The Golden Temple in Amritsar is considered the faith’s most important house of worship in the Punjabi culture.
According to Islamic custom, Muslims should face the Kaaba, a cube-shaped building in the middle of Mecca's Great Mosque when they pray.
The most admired location in the Bahá'í Faith is the Shrine of Baháʼu'lláh in Acre, Israel.
Mahabodhi Temple is one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world is located in Bodh Gaya, close to the banks of the Falgu River.
The church of Holy Sepulchre contains the two holiest locations in their religion: the site of the death of Jesus and the tomb where he was buried and raised.
The Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where the Second Temple stood until it was destroyed in 70 CE, is considered the holiest place in Judaism.
