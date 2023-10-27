9 Movies That Are Considered To Be Almost Flawless
27 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind- A couple has a medical procedure to permanently remove each other from their memories.
Jaws- Three people are left to hunt down a killer shark that has caused havoc in a beach community off Cape Cod.
John Wick- An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to find the gangsters responsible for his car theft and dog murder.
Silence- Two Portuguese Jesuit priests set out to spread Catholicism and find their mentor in Japan during the 17th century.
The Grand Budapest Hotel- A writer meets the owner of an old, upscale hotel, who tells him about his early days working as a lobby boy.
The Witch- In the 1630s, the forces of witchcraft, black magic, and possession tore apart a family in New England.
There Will Be Blood- A tale of love, hate, oil, insanity, and family that centres on a prospector at the turn of the century who was involved in the new industry.
Unforgiven- William Munny, a retired Old West gunslinger, grudgingly accepts one last job from his former partner as the "Schofield Kid."
You Were Never Really Here- Veteran Joe, scarred, sets out to rescue a young girl who mysteriously goes missing.
