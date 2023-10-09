9 Movies That Are Considered To Be Almost Flawless
09 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind- When their relationship falls apart, a couple has a medical procedure done to permanently remove each other from their memory.
You Were Never Really Here- A violent veteran who has suffered trauma searches for missing females for a living and starts nightmares about a plot that could either be his demise or his awakening.
The Grand Budapest Hotel- An elderly big hotel owner tells a writer about his early years of working as a lobby boy during the hotel's glory under a fantastic concierge.
There Will Be Blood- An ambitious prospector becomes wealthy and transforms a little village into a boomtown, sparking the anger of a fiery young preacher.
The Witch- In New England in the 1630s, the forces of witchcraft, black magic, and possession shattered a family.
Silence- When a teen and her family escape the city to find safety from dangerous creatures who hunt by sound, they come across a mysterious cult.
John Wick- An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to find the thugs responsible for his dog's death and his car's theft.
Her- In the not-too-distant future, a lonely writer forms a strange bond with an operating system created to satisfy all of his needs.
