9 Movies To Watch When You Want To Laugh Out Loud.

15 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
3 Idiots: 2 college friends search for their long-lost companion and revisit the hilarious memories of their college days.
Last Holiday: Georgia quits her job, gathers her savings and sets out on a luxurious trip to Europe when she discovers her terminal illness.
21 Jump Street: Two underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to learn and bring down a synthetic drug ring.
Andaz Apna Apna: Amar and Prem want to get rich quickly by taking all the shortcuts from the book.
Bridesmaids: Made of honour bridesmaids fight over who’s the bride’s best friend, threatening the life of a pastry chef.
Hera Pheri: Three unemployed people try to find a solution to their money problems.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: Munna, a gangster who tries to please his father by pretending to be a doctor. However, his plan fails when Asthana lies to his father.
Pitch Perfect: A musician comedy featuring two singing groups of Barden University, The Barden Bellas and the Treblemakers who compete against each other.
Sisters: Two strange sisters reunite and organise a farewell party to bid goodbye to their family home before their parents sell it.
