9 movies with unexpected endings

Baby Driver: After being forced to work for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself involved in a doomed heist
Deja Vu: After the bombing of a ferry in New Orleans, an A.T.F. agent joins a unique investigation using experimental surveillance technology to find the bomber but soon becomes obsessed with one of the victims
Stargate: An interstellar teleportation device discovered in Egypt leads to a planet populated by humans who resemble ancient Egyptians and worship the god Ra
Side effects: When a drug prescribed by her psychiatrist has unexpected side effects, a young woman's world falls apart
The boy next door: After being divorced from her unfaithful husband, a woman falls for a younger man who has moved in next door, but their fling quickly turns dangerous
The Cobbler: A bored cobbler discovers a magical heirloom that allows him to become other people and the world in a different way
The Illusionist: A magician in turn-of-the-century Vienna uses his abilities to win the love of a woman far above his social standing
The imitation game: During World War II, mathematician Alan Turing attempted to crack the Enigma code with the assistance of other mathematicians
Trance: An art auctioneer who has become involved with a gang of criminals teams up with a hypnotherapist to recover a stolen painting
