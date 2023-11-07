9 movies with unexpected endings

Baby Driver: After being forced to work for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself involved in a doomed heist

Deja Vu: After the bombing of a ferry in New Orleans, an A.T.F. agent joins a unique investigation using experimental surveillance technology to find the bomber but soon becomes obsessed with one of the victims

Stargate: An interstellar teleportation device discovered in Egypt leads to a planet populated by humans who resemble ancient Egyptians and worship the god Ra

Side effects: When a drug prescribed by her psychiatrist has unexpected side effects, a young woman's world falls apart

The boy next door: After being divorced from her unfaithful husband, a woman falls for a younger man who has moved in next door, but their fling quickly turns dangerous

The Cobbler: A bored cobbler discovers a magical heirloom that allows him to become other people and the world in a different way

The Illusionist: A magician in turn-of-the-century Vienna uses his abilities to win the love of a woman far above his social standing

The imitation game: During World War II, mathematician Alan Turing attempted to crack the Enigma code with the assistance of other mathematicians

Trance: An art auctioneer who has become involved with a gang of criminals teams up with a hypnotherapist to recover a stolen painting

