9 Must-Watch Netflix Originals
29 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Arcane- In the stark discord of the twin cities of Zaun and Piltover, two sisters engage in combat on opposing sides.
Dead to Me- A widow goes on the hunt to catch the driver who struck and killed her husband and becomes friends with an eccentric optimist.
Kingdom- A mysterious plague is engulfing the kingdom, and the crown prince becomes their only hope as strange rumours about their sick king spread.
Lupin- Gentleman thief Assane Diop is motivated to take revenge on his father for an injustice committed by a wealthy family.
Mindhunter- Two FBI agents advance the field of criminal science in the late 1970s by investigating the psychology of murder and getting uncomfortably close to all-too-real monsters.
Never Have I Ever- An Indian-American teenager wants to improve her social standing after a trying year, but friends, family, and sentiments won't make it simple for her.
Squid Game- Hundreds of players, strapped for cash, accept an odd invitation to play kid's games. There is a deadly high-stakes prize that looks very tempting.
Stranger Things- A small town discovers a mystery surrounding covert experiments, dreadful supernatural forces, and an odd little girl when a young boy disappears.
The Upshaws- In this comedy series, a working-class Black family in Indiana juggles daily struggles in an attempt to have a happy home and a better life.
