9 Oscar Nominated Movies To Watch Online
Oppenheimer- The narrative of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in the development of the atomic bomb.
Barbie- Barbie and Ken are having a great time in Barbie Land, which is colorful and appears to be ideal. However, when they are given the opportunity to visit the real world, they quickly learn about the benefits and drawbacks of living with humans.
American Fiction- A novelist who is fed up with the establishment benefitting off "Black" entertainment creates a fictitious name to publish a book that plunges him into the heart of deceit and the craziness he claims to reject.
Anatomy Of A Fall- A woman is accused of murdering her husband, and as the primary witness, their blind son is caught in a moral quandary.
Killers of The Flower Moon- When oil is discovered beneath Osage Nation territory in 1920s Oklahoma, the Osage people are murdered one by one, until the FBI intervenes to solve the mystery.
Maestro- This love story follows the longtime romance between conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.
Past Lives- Nora and Hae Sung, two close childhood friends, are separated as Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week, confronting ideas about love and destiny.
Rustin- Bayard Rustin, an activist, fights prejudice and homophobia while planning the 1963 March on Washington, which changed the trajectory of Civil Rights history.
Society of The Snow- A rugby team's airplane crashes on an Andean glacier. The few passengers who survive the disaster find themselves in one of the world's most difficult settings to survive.
