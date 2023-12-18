9 OTT Movies And Series on Dawood Ibrahim to Watch on Netflix, Prime
18 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
D Company- The movie is about a small-time gangster named Chandu who teams up with Malik and becomes the most feared mafia in Mumbai. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.
D-Day- When a group of professionals are sent to apprehend India's Most Wanted Man, a terrible mishap occurs. Watch this movie on Prime Video.
Bambai Meri Jaan- It dives deep into the crime-world of Bombay after independence. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai- A police officer gets caught in the middle as a young gangster attempts to overthrow a renowned smuggler. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara- Following the murder of his mentor, a gangster seizes control of Mumbai. Stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.
Shootout at Lokhandwala- An account of how Mumbai Police and the gang, led by gangster Maya Dolas, terrorized the city. Watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.
Satya- After being falsely accused, an innocent man becomes entangled in the underworld and decides to take revenge from his enemies. Watch it on Sony Liv
Haseena Parkar- Dawood’s sister becomes a powerful figure in Mumbai underworld after turning to a life of crime. Watch the full movie on ZEE5.
Shootout at Wadala- The movie is based on the actual account of the November 1, 1982, Mumbai Police's first-ever recorded encounter. Stream now only on Disney+ Hotstar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Celebrity Couples Who Became Parents in 2023