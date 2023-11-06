9 Pics of Sara Tendulkar Prove She is Fashion IT-Girl

06 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sara Tendulkar Drops Gorgeous Close-Up Shots From Her Visit to a fashion Show

Sara Tendulkar attended Anita Dongre's fashion show in Jaipur and stole the show in a red-black ensemble.

Sara Tendulkar wore a crop blouse with a matching print skirt.

Sara Tendulkar's hairstyle has a french braid with matha patti to give that Indian look.

Sara Tendulkar is a fashion enthusiast who gave her traditional attire a modish touch by not carrying a dupatta.

The lehenga blouse that Sara Tendulkar is wearing is from Anita Dongre.

Sara Tendulkar wears Anita Dongre for her fashion fundraiser show - Rewild'23

A BTS pic of Sara Tendulkar from the show

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Breathtaking Pics Of Neha Kakkar In a Monokini At The Maldives

 Find Out More