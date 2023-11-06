9 Pics of Sara Tendulkar Prove She is Fashion IT-Girl
06 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sara Tendulkar Drops Gorgeous Close-Up Shots From Her Visit to a fashion Show
Sara Tendulkar attended Anita Dongre's fashion show in Jaipur and stole the show in a red-black ensemble.
Sara Tendulkar wore a crop blouse with a matching print skirt.
Sara Tendulkar's hairstyle has a french braid with matha patti to give that Indian look.
Sara Tendulkar is a fashion enthusiast who gave her traditional attire a modish touch by not carrying a dupatta.
The lehenga blouse that Sara Tendulkar is wearing is from Anita Dongre.
Sara Tendulkar wears Anita Dongre for her fashion fundraiser show - Rewild'23
A BTS pic of Sara Tendulkar from the show
