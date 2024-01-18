9 Popular Hindi Dubbed Anime Movies Streaming On Netflix
My Neighbor Totoro- Two young women relocate to the countryside to be close to their sick mother, and there they encounter exciting escapades with the enchanting woodland creatures that reside in the vicinity.
Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle- Koko is the tale of a young boy who was brought up by Pokémon, and the development of a fresh connection between people and Pokémon.
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King- In a world where magic is the key to everything, Asta, a boy without any magical abilities, sets his sights on becoming the "Wizard King" in order to conquer challenges, demonstrate his strength, and uphold his promise to his friends.
Ponyo- A young boy forms a bond with Ponyo, a goldfish princess who desires to become human after falling for him.
Howl's Moving Castle- A spiteful witch curses a young woman, causing her to have body of an old woman.
Stand by Me Doraemon 2- Nobita travels to the future to introduce his beloved grandma to his bride, but adult Nobita has run away from his own wedding.
Princess Mononoke- While searching for the remedy to break a Tatarigami's curse, Ashitaka becomes embroiled in a conflict between the forest gods and Tatara, a mining settlement. Along the way, he encounters San.
Stand by Me Doraemon- What changes will occur in Nobita's life once Doraemon departs?
Spirited Away- While her family relocates to the suburbs, a gloomy 10-year-old girl stumbles into a realm governed by deities, sorceresses, and supernatural beings, a realm where mortals are transformed into animals.
