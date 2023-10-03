9 Psychological Thriller Movies On Netflix That Will Keep You Spellbound

03 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Interstellar- A farmer and ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper is charged with leading a team of researchers in a spacecraft to discover a new planet for humans to inhabit after Earth becomes untenable in future.

The Silence of the Lambs- A young F.B.I. student needs the assistance of an imprisoned, intelligent cannibal killer to find another serial killer who skins his victims.

Joker- A struggling, mentally ill artist fights for attention in 1981's Gotham City. After he strikes back at the attackers, his life takes a terrible turn.

Gone Girl- A mystery thriller featuring the disappearance of a man's wife causes him to come under suspicion when it's suspected that he might not be completely innocent.

Momento- A mystery thriller that revolves around a guy with short-term memory loss who tries to find the person who killed his wife.

Shutter Island- A US marshal gets stuck in a web of lies while looking for a missing patient at a mental health hospital and begins to doubt his reality.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo- Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander helps journalist Mikael Blomkvist in his search for a woman who has been missing for 40 years.

The Intruder-A couple discovers that the odd seller isn't as eager to move on after settling into their Napa Valley dream home.

The Woman in the Window- This movie revolves around an agoraphobic woman in New York who lives alone and starts watching her new neighbours, but she ends up seeing a horrible act of violence.

