9 Psychological Thriller Movies On Netflix That Will Keep You Spellbound
03 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Interstellar- A farmer and ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper is charged with leading a team of researchers in a spacecraft to discover a new planet for humans to inhabit after Earth becomes untenable in future.
The Silence of the Lambs- A young F.B.I. student needs the assistance of an imprisoned, intelligent cannibal killer to find another serial killer who skins his victims.
Joker- A struggling, mentally ill artist fights for attention in 1981's Gotham City. After he strikes back at the attackers, his life takes a terrible turn.
Gone Girl- A mystery thriller featuring the disappearance of a man's wife causes him to come under suspicion when it's suspected that he might not be completely innocent.
Momento- A mystery thriller that revolves around a guy with short-term memory loss who tries to find the person who killed his wife.
Shutter Island- A US marshal gets stuck in a web of lies while looking for a missing patient at a mental health hospital and begins to doubt his reality.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo- Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander helps journalist Mikael Blomkvist in his search for a woman who has been missing for 40 years.
The Intruder-A couple discovers that the odd seller isn't as eager to move on after settling into their Napa Valley dream home.
The Woman in the Window- This movie revolves around an agoraphobic woman in New York who lives alone and starts watching her new neighbours, but she ends up seeing a horrible act of violence.