9 Ranbir Kapoor Films Depicting Complex Father-Son Bond
09 Dec, 2023
India.com Entertainment Desk
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani The comedy film showcases Ranbir Kapoor as a 'Nalayak' son, making it challenging for his father to earn respect.
Sanju The movie is a biopic of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir plays the lead role. The film shows the turbulent relationship between Sanjay and Sunil Dutt.
Animal In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal, Ranbir's character has massive daddy issues which eventually turn out extremely ugly.
Tamasha In the coming-of-age drama, Ranbir's character finds himself in conflict with his father regarding his career decision.
Wake Up Sid Ranbir Kapoor who plays the role of a spoilt rich brat faces a massive tussle between him and his father due to aimlessness in life.
Jagga Jasoos In the film, Ranbir is on a constant hunt to find his estranged father.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Released May 31, 2013, the movie shows a complicated yet emotional relationship between father-son duo.
Shamshera In the action thriller, Ranbir portrayed a bandit grappling with the challenge of living up to the legacy of his legendary father.
Rockstar Ranbir portrayed a musician who faces estrangement from his family due to various misunderstandings.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Archies to Kadak Singh, 9 Must-See Weekend Films
Find Out More