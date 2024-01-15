9 Refreshing Movies On Netflix That Everybody Should Watch
15 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Tourist’s Guide to Love- An American travel executive is sent to Vietnam for work, where she is introduced to a wonderfully adventurous way of life.
Big Daddy- After slacking since law school, Sonny finds himself caring for a 5-year-old, which serves as a wake-up call to personal responsibility.
Love Hard- An LA writer finds her ideal match on a dating app, and when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas, she finds out she's been catfished.
Me time- A loving father who stays at home with his kids enjoys his first alone time in a long time by going on a crazy birthday adventure.
Mixtape- When Beverly was twelve years old in 1999, she found a mixtape that her late parents had broken.
Perfect Find- The career comeback of a fashion editor is derailed when she finds out that the young man she kissed at a party is her new coworker and her boss's son.
Rescued by Ruby-To fulfil his dream of becoming a member of the elite K-9 unit, a state trooper teams up with Ruby, a mischievous shelter dog.
Senior Year- A girl’s mishandled cheerleading routine left her unconscious for 20 years. She is now 37 years old, has just woken up, and is prepared to win high school prom.
Sing 2- For the premiere of their new show, Buster Moon and his musically inclined friends have to convince the rock star Clay Calloway to join them.
