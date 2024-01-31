9 Romantic Movies Of Preity Zinta That Will Make You Fall In Love
Veer Zaara- She epitomizes a classic Yash Chopra leading lady in the 2004 film Veer Zaara. Her portrayal perfectly embodies a Pakistani woman named Zaara who finds love with an Indian man.
Salaam Namaste- An unconventional perspective on life and connections that examines a fairy tale with a unique viewpoint and a charming exploration of the true essence of being in love.
Soldier- Starring Preity Zinta as Preeti Singh in the movie she falls in love with Bobby Deol who seeks revenge from a businessman.
Koi Mil Gaya- The guy wished for a beautiful neighbor with straight hair and glasses after watching this 2003 romantic comedy, which was both commercially and critically successful.
Kya Kehna- A young female college student starring Preity Zinta encounters difficulties and obstacles after becoming a mother out of wedlock.
Dil Chahta Hai- Preity Zinta was the ideal choice for the role in the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. Her electric chemistry with Aamir Khan appeared genuine.
Kal Ho Naa Ho- In this sci-fi movie, Preity Zinta starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and delivered a very understated performance. It also stands as the highest-grossing film of her career.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna- An emotinal love story between Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji and Abishek Bachchann takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotional yet romantic journey.
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke- Preity portrayed the character of a prostitute and a surrogate mother in a movie released in 2001. This film also contributed to changing the perception of this sensitive subject.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Education Qualification