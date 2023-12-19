9 Romantic Movies To Watch During Holiday Season

18 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Holiday- Two girls from different countries exchange homes in an attempt to escape their relationship problems. However, they fall in love with two local guys.

A Christmas Prince- A reporter goes undercover as a tutor to learn more about a playboy prince and eventually falls in love with him.

About Time- Tim discovers that he can travel back in time and make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend.

Bridget Jones's Diary- Slacker Bridget decides to change her life and keeps a journal while searching for love. Two suitors show up, giving her more than she had anticipated.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind- A couple get themselves permanently erased from each other's memories by a medical procedure when their relationship goes south.

Happy Feet- An animated movie about a penguin dancer named Mumble who is unable to sing the song to attract a mate.

Love Actually- Eight couples in London try to handle their relationships in various ways. Through their love experiment, they learn how difficult relationships can be.

The Mountain Between Us- After a plane crash, Ben and Alex are left stranded in the mountains of Utah and have to overcome difficulties together of living in the snow-covered mountains.

Last Christmas- Kate’s life takes a new turn when she meets Tom, who seems too good to be true.

