9 Romantic Movies To Watch During Holiday Season
18 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Holiday- Two girls from different countries exchange homes in an attempt to escape their relationship problems. However, they fall in love with two local guys.
A Christmas Prince- A reporter goes undercover as a tutor to learn more about a playboy prince and eventually falls in love with him.
About Time- Tim discovers that he can travel back in time and make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend.
Bridget Jones's Diary- Slacker Bridget decides to change her life and keeps a journal while searching for love. Two suitors show up, giving her more than she had anticipated.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind- A couple get themselves permanently erased from each other's memories by a medical procedure when their relationship goes south.
Happy Feet- An animated movie about a penguin dancer named Mumble who is unable to sing the song to attract a mate.
Love Actually- Eight couples in London try to handle their relationships in various ways. Through their love experiment, they learn how difficult relationships can be.
The Mountain Between Us- After a plane crash, Ben and Alex are left stranded in the mountains of Utah and have to overcome difficulties together of living in the snow-covered mountains.
Last Christmas- Kate’s life takes a new turn when she meets Tom, who seems too good to be true.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Movies to Watch on OTT