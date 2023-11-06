9 Movies Released After The Demise Of Sanjeev Kumar
After the death of Sanjeev Kumar, 9 movies were set to release. Shooting most of these films was still pending due to which the story of the movie had to change.
The film 'Do Waqt Ki Roti' was released in 1988 starring
Feroz Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Reena Roy
The film Baat Ban Jaye directed by Bharat Rangachary was released in 1986
Haathon Ki Lakeyrein was shot in 1986 by
Chetan Anand and starring
Sanjeev Kumar, Zeenat Aman, and, Jackie Shroff
Kaanch Ki Deewar was released in 1986 by
M.N. Yasin starring
Sanjeev Kumar, Smita Patil, and Shakti Kapoor
The film Love and God was directed by K. Asif starring
Nimmi, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jayant
In the year 1988 the movie Namumkin was directed by
Hrishikesh Mukherjee starring
Raj Babbar, Vinod Mehra, and Zeenat Aman
The movie Oonch Neech Beach released in 1989 stars
Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, and Shashi Kapoor
The film Professor Ki Padosan was directed by
Shantilal Soni, and Ravi Tandon. Starring
Sanjeev Kumar, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shekhar Suman
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Amazing Movies On Self-Esteem