9 Movies Released After The Demise Of Sanjeev Kumar

06 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

After the death of Sanjeev Kumar, 9 movies were set to release. Shooting most of these films was still pending due to which the story of the movie had to change.

The film 'Do Waqt Ki Roti' was released in 1988 starring Feroz Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Reena Roy

The film Baat Ban Jaye directed by Bharat Rangachary was released in 1986

Haathon Ki Lakeyrein was shot in 1986 by Chetan Anand and starring Sanjeev Kumar, Zeenat Aman, and, Jackie Shroff

Kaanch Ki Deewar was released in 1986 by M.N. Yasin starring Sanjeev Kumar, Smita Patil, and Shakti Kapoor

The film Love and God was directed by K. Asif starring Nimmi, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jayant

In the year 1988 the movie Namumkin was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee starring Raj Babbar, Vinod Mehra, and Zeenat Aman

The movie Oonch Neech Beach released in 1989 stars Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, and Shashi Kapoor

The film Professor Ki Padosan was directed by Shantilal Soni, and Ravi Tandon. Starring Sanjeev Kumar, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shekhar Suman

