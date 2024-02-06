9 Sultry Bikini Looks By Nora Fatehi
It's always breathtaking to see Nora Fatehi in a bikini, flaunting her figure.
Popularly known for her gorgeous dance movements. Norah Fatehi needs no further introduction.
The Bollywood diva is usually spotted posting swimsuit photos on her social media accounts.
Here's a photo of Nora Fatehi displaying her lovely curves; many consider this a flawless figure.
Despite being Canadian by birth, she has roots in Morocco. The actress is best known for her provocative social media posts, which keep her in the spotlight.
For those who are unaware, Nora's previous job was modeling, where she rose to prominence with her dance ability.
Many people were unaware that Nora was on Bigg Boss season 9, when she entered as a wild card and rose to prominence due to her relationship with Prince Narula.
Although Nora didn't have the best start in her Bollywood career, she has been steady with her flicks.
Nora Fatehi also serves as a judge in Remo D'Souza's Dance Plus Pro.
