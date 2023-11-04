9 Thrilling Netflix Movies on Drugs Cartel And Gangsters
04 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
The Godfather (1972): One legendary gangster drama that became the father of all of the other gangster dramas across the world - the story was set in the real-life underworld and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the king of New Hollywood cinema.
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012): A cult Indian classic directed by Anurag Kashyap, it boasted stellar performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Togmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi and others.
The Godfather Part II (1974): After the legendary success of part I, Francis Ford Coppola returned to take the gangster drama forward and bagged the Academy Award in all the leading categories.
The Irishman (2019): One of the most brilliantly made gangster dramas, this was directed by master filmmaker Martin Scorsese and featured Robert Di Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.
The Highwaymen (2019): It's about two ex-Texas Rangers who decide to make the best use of their retirement and try to nab the notorious outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.
How I fell in Love With a Gangster (2022): This is the story of a woman describing the life she spent and her dark relationship with one of the biggest gangsters in Polish history.
How I Became a Gangster (2020): A Polish-language drama directed by Maciej Kawulski, the film follows the story of an ambitious gangster who works his way up the ladder of success in the Warsaw's criminal underworld.
The Drug King (2018): A Japanese and Korean-language film, it is set in the 1970s and follows the story of man who gets into illegal drug trafficking and becomes the lord of the Japanese narcotics trade.
American Made (2017): Tom Cruise stars in an unusual gangster drama and plays a man who's a commericial airline pilot but gets involved in drugs and arms smuggling for some quick money.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Fitness Tips by Milind Soman to Overcome Age Barriers