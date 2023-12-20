9 Trending Movies On Netflix To Stream Right Now
20 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget- Discover what goes on behind the scenes as director Sam Fell and the Aardman team create this exquisite stop-motion sequel.
Dr Seuss' The Grinch- In the jovial town of Whoville, a grump with a mean streak scheme to stop Christmas. However, a kind little girl might win him over.
Family Switch- Days before Christmas, a rare cosmic event causes the parents' bodies to swap with their teenage children, sending the family into disarray.
Holiday in the Vineyards- Renting a place from a widow, he falls in love with her while working undercover for his mother's wine company.
Leave the World Behind- A family's vacation to an opulent rental house takes an unsettling turn due to a cyberattack.
Leo- A modest café owner struggles to protect his loved ones and the truth about his real identity.
Christmas as Usual- Thea brings Jashan home to celebrate their engagement, but a chaotic Christmas results from the clash between their families.
Old- A family is horrified to learn that a remote beach can accelerate ageing and shorten life spans by just one day while on vacation there.
Underwater- A deep-sea research team must deal with the horrific effects of what their drilling has unleashed when calamity strikes miles below the ocean's surface.
