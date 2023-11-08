9 Unseen Old Memories Of Bachchan Family
08 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A lovely memory of the whole family together.
A cute moment of Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek Bachchan.
This photo is literally giving ‘Hum Sath Sath Hai’ Vibes.
There’s no harm in irritating our elders a bit and making everyone laugh.
It is clearly visible from the picture that the children love their dad.
How cute Abhishek Bachchan is looking in this memory.
Looks like a candid take where the Bachchan family was focusing on something else.
The Bachchan family is always photo ready.
Young Amitabh Bachchan is doing his father duties.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Like to Identical: Star Kids Who Twin With Their Parents