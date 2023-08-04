Aaliyah Kashyap- Shane Gregoire's Engagement Pics: Romantic Kiss And More...
Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year. Last night, the soon-to-wed couple hosted an engagement party
Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to share pictures from her engagement party
The actress looked stunning in an ivory lehenga from the shelves of designer, Anita Dongre
For the caption, Aaliyah wrote, "About last night" along with a white heart emoji.
To complete the look, Aaliyah opted for a stunning 35K Bag that matched her engagement attire perfectly
Aaliyah looked absolutely magnificent in subtle makeup with intricate jewellery
Inside pictures from the bash that was attended by everyone from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and many other celebs, were shared by Aaliyah and her friends on Instagram Stories.
The newly-engaged couple was surrounded by friends while cutting a tall white cake decorated with white flowers, golden leaves and candles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khushi Kapoor Mesmerises in Pink Saree And Mirror Blouse - 9 Pics