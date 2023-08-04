Aaliyah Kashyap- Shane Gregoire's Engagement Pics: Romantic Kiss And More...

04 Aug, 2023

Onam Gupta

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year. Last night, the soon-to-wed couple hosted an engagement party

Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to share pictures from her engagement party

The actress looked stunning in an ivory lehenga from the shelves of designer, Anita Dongre

For the caption, Aaliyah wrote, "About last night" along with a white heart emoji.

To complete the look, Aaliyah opted for a stunning 35K Bag that matched her engagement attire perfectly

Aaliyah looked absolutely magnificent in subtle makeup with intricate jewellery

Inside pictures from the bash that was attended by everyone from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and many other celebs, were shared by Aaliyah and her friends on Instagram Stories.

The newly-engaged couple was surrounded by friends while cutting a tall white cake decorated with white flowers, golden leaves and candles.

