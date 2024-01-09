Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Colourful Mehendi - Latest Pics
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exude unreal glow and love in their viral photo from the Mehendi ceremony.
Groom Nupur Shikhare gets goofy around his bride, Ira Khan.
Ira Khan flashes her biggest smile during her Mehendi ceremony.
Ira Khan hides husband-to-be Nupur Shikhare's name in her Mehendi. Can you spot it?
Ira Khan strikes a pose with her Mehendi artist.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare cannot contain their joy as their pre-wedding festivities are in full swing.
Nupur Shikhare strikes the 'Popeye' pose as Ira Khan poses with her Mehendi-laden hands.
Aww! Ira Khan plants a kiss on her mom Reena Dutta's cheeks during the pre-wedding celebration.
Zayn shared an adorable picture with Imran Khan and his rumoured GF Lekha Washington.
Aamir Khan's guests seem to be having the time of their lives as they pose with the bride.
