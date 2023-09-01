'Abdul Karim Telgi' Scam 2003 To 'Harshad Mehta' Scam 1992: Hansal Mehta's Must-Watch Series And Films
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (Follows the Rs 20,000 crore forged stamp paper scam pulled by Abdul Karim Telgi)
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Follows the Rs 5,000 crore stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta in the year 1992)
Scoop (Based on journalist Jigna Vora’s incarceration and acquittal)
Faraaz (Follows Faraaz Ayaz Hussain, a student, who was caught amid the 2016 Dhaka terrorist attack)
Omerta (Follows the life of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani descent)
Aligarh (Inspired by the story of Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on grounds of morality)
Shahid (Follows the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010)
