Abhishek Kumar to Sreeshant: 7 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Were Runner Up In Their Season
Abhishek Kumar (BB 17)- He was one of the strongest contenders in the game.
Priyanka Chahar (BB 16)- She was the second runner up in the season. She gained many followers and won many hearts of the audience.
Pratik Sehjapal (BB 15)- It came as a shocker when Pratik was declared as the runner up of the season.
Asim Riaz (BB 13)- He gave the toughest fight to Sidharth Shukla who eventually won the Bigg Boss season.
S. Sreesanth (BB 12)- He was also one of the strongest title contender of the season, where he lost to Deepika Kakkar.
Rishabh Sinha (BB 9)- Many Bigg Boss fans thought that Rishabh would lift the trophy instead of Prince Narula.
Mehek Chahal (BB 5)- She was one of the contestants who challenged Juhi Parmar and still got defeated in the season.
