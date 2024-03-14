Actor Aamir Khan's Interesting Education Qualification
Aamir Khan, who is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi cinema industry, turned a year older today.
Here's a look at superstar Aamir Khan's interesting education qualification
With a career spanning over 30 years, Aamir Khan made his debut in 1973 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' as a child actor.
Aamir Khan featured in a full-fledged film in 1984 with Holi and began his full-time acting career with 1988 Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Aamir Khan attended J.B. Petit School for his pre-primary education and then shifted to St. Anne's High School, Bandra, until the eighth grade.
Aamir Khan completed his ninth and tenth grades at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim.
Did you know that Aamir Khan played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion?
Aamir Khan finished high school at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College.
Aamir Khan joined a theatre group called Avantar, where he worked backstage for over a year.
Aamir Khan went on to act in Hindi and English plays until he quit studying to pursue his career in films.
