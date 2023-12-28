Actor-Politician Captain Vijayakanth's Networth

DMDK founder and Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away on Thursday following illness at the age of 71.
Vijayakanth was a big name in Tamil cinema as he starred in 154 movies before transitioning into the realm of politics.
Fondly known as ‘Captain’, a sobriquet he earned after he played the role of a daring police officer in his 1991 movie Captain Prabhakaran.
According to a report by Deccan Herald, the net worth of Vijayakanth including his wife and dependents, stands at Rs 14,79,12,251 (Rs 14.79 crore).
The immovable assets, encompassing agricultural land, non-agricultural land, commercial and residential buildings, etc., amount to Rs 19,37,75,500 (Rs 19.37 crore) for the individual and Rs 17,42,76,600 (Rs 17.42 crore) for his spouse.
The combined value of the immovable assets, as per the affidavit, is Rs 38,77,74,100 (Rs 38.77 crore).
Several South cinema stars including Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood and others mourned the demise of Vijayakanth.
