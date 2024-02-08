Actor Shahid Kapoor Education Qualification
Shahid Kapoor is an Indian actor who is all set to entertain the audience with 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya.'
Here's a look at Shahid Kapoor's remarkable education qualification
Shahid Kapoor studied at the Gyan Bharati School in Delhi and then went to Rajhans Vidyalaya in Mumbai.
Shahid Kapoor completed his graduation from Mumbai's Mithibai College in three years.
Shahid Kapoor, the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, was interested in dance from an early age.
Shahid Kapoor joined Shiamak Davar's Dance Institute at the age of 15
Did you know that Shahid Kapoor appeared in television commercials for the brands Kit Kat and Close-Up?
