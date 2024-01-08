Actor Yash's Educational Qualifications
08 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Yash studied at the Mahajana Education Society for all his school years
Yash wanted to quit school and pursue full-time acting after completing grade 10 but had to complete senior school on the demand of his parents.
Yash wanted to become an actor so he simultaneously worked in theatre.
Yash completed his Bachelor of Arts at Bangalore's KLE College.
Actor Yash is known for his work in KGF.
Yash is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards South.
Yash got recognition worldwide after the pan-India success of Prashanth Neel's 2018 period action film KGF: Chapter 1, which became the highest-grossing Kannada film.
Yash promotes various social and philanthropic causes through the Yasho Marga Foundation.
Yash is married to the actress Radhika Pandit.
