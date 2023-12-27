Actors Who Got Hit in Their First Film With Salman Khan
Kritika Vaid
Sonakshi Sinha was seen in Salman Khan's 2017 Dabangg. The film was a superhit with Rs 318.86 crore collection.
Salman Khan launched Shehnaaz Gill in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film has collected Rs 182.44 crore at box office.
Salman Khan also launched Palak Tiwari in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
Salman Khan launched Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3. The film performed well with Rs 230 crore.
Katrina Kaif started her career with Boom but Salman Khan relaunched her for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
Hazel Keech was launched in Bodygaurd. The film became a major commercial success with Rs 252 crore.
Zareen Khan was launched by Salman Khan in Veer. She got a lot of popularity as she resembled Katrina Kaif.
Daisy Shah was in Salman Khan's Jai Ho. The film collected Rs 195.04 crore at the worldwide box office.
Bhumika Chawla was launched by Salman Khan in Tere Naam in 2003. She became famous as she played Salman's love interest in the film.
Ayush Sharma started his career with Loveyatri, bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and then Antim starred Khan in the lead role
