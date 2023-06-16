A glimpse of ten Indian actors who can play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
15 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Mahesh Babu: The actor can bring a poised yet valiant persona in his character portrayal with a blend of humility and resilience.
Ram Charan: The RRR actor has the much-needed warrior like persona with attributes of benevolence and empathy.
Mohit Raina: The actor has previously played Lord Shiva and has the perfect expressions and body langauge required to portray Lord Ram.
Vidyut Jamwal: Vidyut brings strength, courage, humility and sensitivity which makes him the ideal choice to play Lord Ram.
Dulquer Salmaan: The actor has the humble and strong on-screen persona which makes him the ideal choice to portray Lord Ram.
Ajay Devgn: The national-award winning actor has always been versatile and puts his soul into the character.
Siddharth Malhotra: The actor can showcase strength and determination along with humility and sensitivity.
Rajkummar Rao: The actor is a chameleon who immerse himself into the narrative.
Aditya Roy Kapur: The actor has got the perfect physique and looks to play epic characters and would be impressive while portraying Lord Ram.
Abhishek Bachchan: The underrated actor who proved his acting prowess in Yuva and Guru would be the ideal choice to play Lord Ram.
