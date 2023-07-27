Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for designer, Ritu Kumar at FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India)
Aditi Rao Hydari graced the runway in gorgeous ivory lehenga
Aditi exuded high dose of elegance and left everyone in an awe with her traditional attire
Aditi looked mesmerizing in an enchanting ivory ensemble, featuring full-sleeves, V-neckline and hand-embroidered work
Aditi's outfit showcased the rich heritage textiles with a touch of modernity, making it a complete head-turner.
For glam picks, Aditi went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, mascara-oated lashes, blushed cheeks, contour cheeks and nude lip shade
Aditi completed her look with beautiful mangtika and kundan arranged in a floral pattern.
