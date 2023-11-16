Aditya Roy Kapur - Ananya Panday's UNSEEN Romantic Photos
16 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose closely at a Diwali party
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's closeness in public
When Ananya Panday - Aditya Roy Kapur entered Sidharth-Kiara's reception as a couple
When Ananya Panday - Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted spending quality time in Portugal
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday looked hot together when they walked on ramp
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can't live without each other, this pic is from Manish Malhotra's party
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were secretly spotted cuddling in Lisbon.
Ananya Panday is so deeply in love with Aditya Roy Kapur, she has indirectly confessed on Koffee With Karan
