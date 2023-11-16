Aditya Roy Kapur - Ananya Panday's UNSEEN Romantic Photos

16 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose closely at a Diwali party

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's closeness in public

When Ananya Panday - Aditya Roy Kapur entered Sidharth-Kiara's reception as a couple

When Ananya Panday - Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted spending quality time in Portugal

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday looked hot together when they walked on ramp

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can't live without each other, this pic is from Manish Malhotra's party

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were secretly spotted cuddling in Lisbon.

Ananya Panday is so deeply in love with Aditya Roy Kapur, she has indirectly confessed on Koffee With Karan

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Pics of Sonam Kapoor's Party For David Beckham

 Find Out More