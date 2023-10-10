Adorable Moments: Hardik Pandya and Wife Nataša Stanković's Cute Pictures Together
10 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A cute selfie of the adorable couple is taking everyone’s attention.
On their third anniversary, Natasa shared this beautiful memory on Instagram.
The adorable couple celebrated Valentine’s Day on the island of love by renewing their vows, written 3 years ago.
A cute photo of the couple with their elder son at a Haldi ceremony.
The power couple look bomb while twinning in a black outfit for a shoot.
Being in their element, the married couple enjoys each other’s company in dancing.
Hardik and Natasa are giving parenting goals with their younger kid Agastya.
A photo from their couple date, Hardik and Natasa truly gives all lovey dovey vibe.
Look how cutely Natasa is looking at Hardik.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15 Bollywood Songs That Will Help You Fight Depression