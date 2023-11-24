Adorable Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Bachchan
24 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bollywood actress is often seen sharing moments spent with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
The mother-daughter duo enjoys nothing more than having each other around.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a striking resemblance with her daughter.
Aaradhya, the daughter of actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Miss World, is frequently pictured with her mother on many occasions.
The 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actress calls her Aaradhya her life, expressing her love for her kid.
Aishwarya enjoys sharing photos of herself with Aaradhya on social media to show off her unwavering love for her.
The Bollywood actress is beaming with her daughter Aaradhya, who was born in November, the same month as her mother.
This cute selfie of the whole family has literally melted our heart
Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a lot of adorable pictures with her daughter Aaradhya.
