After 47 Years of Sholay - How Jai, Veeru, Basanti Looked Then And Now
13 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Jai in this film and it was a huge break for him.
Dharmendra acted as the madcap Veeru, trying to impress Basanti and keep the laughs coming
Hema Malini did most of her memorable and hilarious work as Basanti in this classic movie.
“Kitte admi the?” is the quote known by everyone through Kaalia, played by Viju Khote.
Sholay cannot be complete with “ Angrezo ke zamane ka jailor”, played by Asrani.
Mehbooba's song was acted by Helen and her belly dance is still unforgettable.
The actor created an emotional impact as the widowed daughter-in-law who nurses a soft corner for Jai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sholay Actor Birbal Passes Away- Memorable Moments In Pics