Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white Anarkali attends the Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotional event in Mumbai.
26 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali at the PS-2 press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision in white as she joins Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam and others at the PS-2 conference in Mumbai.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Anarkali looks: Former Miss World carries her Anarkali looks well. Check out this white one from her movie event.
Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slaying it in her full traditional avatar at the promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 event in Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a goddess in a white Anarkali. Check viral pictures.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in straight hair and white Anarkali ditches her trademark red lipstick at the PS-2 event in Mumbai.
This was a breath of fresh change for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a full black and a full red looks at other PS-2 events.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white Anarkali and straight hair is the right balance of grace and beauty in one look.
