The first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023 is out
18 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Aishwarya kept her make-up minimal with sparkly green eye shadow
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress
India at Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look in glittery cape dress is from Valentino Spring23
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paired with clear platform heels.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Turns Egyptian Goddess in White Hooded Outfit