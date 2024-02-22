Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Educational Qualification
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in the southern state of Karnataka in Mangalore on November 1, 1973.
For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born into a middle-class family and was the younger of her two siblings.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did her schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir, located in Santacruz.
Academically, Aishwarya did very well and earned the position of head girl in her school. Aishwarya's interest was in the science stream.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an alma mater from DG Ruparel College. Her favourite subject was Zoology.
Did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan scored 90% in Physics, Chemistry, Biology!
Aishwarya initially wanted to pursue medicine, but due to the circumstances, she couldn’t.
Aishwarya chose architecture and passed the interview at Raheja College with impeccable grades.
And it was during that period, that Aishwarya Rai started getting modelling assignments.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then decided to take a break from architecture and concentrate on modelling.
