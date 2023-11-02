Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rs 45 Lakh Wedding Mangalsutra: This Is How She Customized It
Aiswariya Rai Bachchan is considered as the most beautiful woman in the Bollywood industry.
Aishwariya has made an immense impact on the Bollywood industry where she outperformed with her talents in dancing and acting,
For more than two decades Aishwariya Rai Bachchan has been dominating the industry.
The actress has been making news for her glamorous yet adaptable style and her sultry red carpet appearance.
Aishwariya Rai tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Where fans called her as "Bachchan Bahu."
Aishwariya Rai Bachchan made to the limelight with her customized manglalsutra.
The solah sringaar of the mangalsutra is one of the key elements an Indian women wears during her wedding.
Aishwariya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a double-layered necklace with a diamond pendant which is worth Rs 45 lakhs
