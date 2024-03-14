Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Shoot For BMCM’s Song Wallah Habibi in -1 Degree
14 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year.
On Wednesday, the makers of the movie released the song 'Wallah Habibi' featuring Akshay, Tiger, Manushi and Alaya F.
Interestingly, the song was shot in Jordan, and one of Alaya's Instagram posts suggests that the temperature while filming the song was minus 1 degree.
The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Wallah Habibi has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra and Dipakshi Kalita.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it will be released in cinemas on April 10.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stunning Pictures From Heearmandi’s First Song Sakal Ban