Alanna Panday Looks Like Happy Beach Baby on Her Babymoon in Mexico
Soon mom-to-be, Alanna Panday dropped mesmerising pictures from her babymoon with husband Ivor.
Alanna Panday posed by the beach in her casual, all-white attire.
Alanna Panday looked stunning as ever in a white bralette and flare pants.
Alanna Panday and Ivor flashed their biggest smiles in the following photo from Tulum, Mexico.
Alanna Panday definitely stole our gaze with her adorable baby bump on the beachside photos.
Alanna Panday's hubby, Ivor McCray, rested his hand on mom-to-be's bump.
Alanna Panday exuded an unreal glow in the latest pictures from her babymoon.
Alanna Panday accentuated her look with a seashell neckpiece and uber cool sunglasses.
The parents-to-be also posed for a cute mirror selfie against a fancy backdrop.
