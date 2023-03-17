Alanna Pandey looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga with full-sleeved blouse.
17 Mar, 2023
Full look at Alanna Pandey's beautiful white chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.
17 Mar, 2023
Alanna Pandey as a gorgeous bride in a white Manish Malhotra lehenga at her wedding.
17 Mar, 2023
Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Pandey and Ivor can't take their eyes off each other.
17 Mar, 2023
Alanna Pandey looks grateful and happiest as she hugs Ivor at their wedding.
17 Mar, 2023
Alanna Pandey and Ivor look head-over-heels in love with each other.
17 Mar, 2023
Alanna Pandey and Ivor tie the knot as per Hindu wedding ceremony and here their lovely pictures.
17 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!