Alia Bhatt Beautiful Pictures In Nature.
18 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress flaunts her cute smile and shining cheeks in this fresh post.
Alia Bhatt shows gratitude towards her followers as she wins the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, sharing the win with Kirti Sanon.
The Diva shares a photo from her recent photoshoot with edamama’s new collection.
Looking an absolute cutie in this green coord set while enjoying the surroundings.
A quick selfie in sunlight after swimming looks refreshing on our favourite actress.
Alia Bhatt was featured on Vogueindia’s cover, showing her goofy side.
Alia and Ranbir, cherish their lovely moments in the beauty of nature.
