Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Copying Deepika Padukone
21 Jul, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Alia Bhatt - Ranveer Singh walked for Manish Malhotra on Thursday
'Awkward, Trying To Copy Deepika': Alia Bhatt trolled when she walked with Ranveer Singh at MM's fashion show
Alia Bhatt wore a silver-white lehenga by Manish Malhotra with plunging neckline blouse
Netizens say Alia Bhatt looked pretentious and uncomfortable in that heavy lehenga
An internet user wrote, 'Manish took revenge from Alia for choosing Sabyasachi on her wedding'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manipur Violence: Bollywood Celebs Condemn The Heinous Act