Alia Bhatt Paints Kolkata Red And Pink in Sexy Chiffon Saree
25 Jul, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Alia Bhatt's collection of chiffon sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt take a stroll in Kolkata
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Alia Bhatt takes a selfie where she flaunts black bindi
What Jhumka? Alia poses with her new set of earrings
Alia Bhatt is a cutie, she makes funny face while posing in a red saree
