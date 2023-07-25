Alia Bhatt Paints Kolkata Red And Pink in Sexy Chiffon Saree

25 Jul, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Alia Bhatt's collection of chiffon sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt take a stroll in Kolkata

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt takes a selfie where she flaunts black bindi

What Jhumka? Alia poses with her new set of earrings

Alia Bhatt is a cutie, she makes funny face while posing in a red saree

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 15 Barbie Theme Party Ideas That Are Pink, Easy And Trendy

 Find Out More