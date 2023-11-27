Alia Bhatt Shines Like Filmfare's Trophy in Hot Black - In Pics

27 Nov, 2023

Tanya Garg

Alia Bhatt looked like a Filmfare trophy herself in a black bodycon gown.

Alia Bhatt took home the winner trophy for her exceptional performance in the Netflix movie Darlings.

Alia Bhatt oozes elegance in the latest photos in a black body-hugging gown.

Alia Bhatt accentuated her look with a stunning pair of black and golden earrings.

Alia Bhatt flaunts her radiant smile in the latest photos in a black gown.

Alia Bhatt struck the cutest pose with her sister Shaheen.

Alia Bhatt posed with her 'Darling' co-star Vijay Varma at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

