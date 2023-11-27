Alia Bhatt Shines Like Filmfare's Trophy in Hot Black - In Pics
Alia Bhatt looked like a Filmfare trophy herself in a black bodycon gown.
Alia Bhatt took home the winner trophy for her exceptional performance in the Netflix movie Darlings.
Alia Bhatt oozes elegance in the latest photos in a black body-hugging gown.
Alia Bhatt accentuated her look with a stunning pair of black and golden earrings.
Alia Bhatt flaunts her radiant smile in the latest photos in a black gown.
Alia Bhatt struck the cutest pose with her sister Shaheen.
Alia Bhatt posed with her 'Darling' co-star Vijay Varma at the Filmfare OTT Awards.
