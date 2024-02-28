Alia Bhatt to Siddharth Malhotra: Actors Who Debuted On Screen Together
In the film Mirzya, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher debuted together.
Saawariya- Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor debuted in the movie together.
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai- Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel acted in the film together.
Refugee released in 2000, this film debuted Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra debuted in the film Ishaqzaade.
Heropanti- Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Debuted in this film.
In the film Hero, Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty debuted together.
Student of The Year- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra debuted in the movie together.
